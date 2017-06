× San Francisco Police Respond to Shooting

San Francisco police are responding to a shooting near 17th and Vermont streets, near the Bayshore Freeway, the department said in a tweet. People in the area are advised to shelter in place.

#SFPD is at the scene of a shooting that occurred near 17th & Vermont. Please avoid the area, expect street closures and traffic delays #SF — San Francisco Police (@SFPD) June 14, 2017

#SFPD is asking people in the area to shelter in place. SFPD will advise when the shelter in place has been lifted. — San Francisco Police (@SFPD) June 14, 2017

This is a developing story — we will update with more information as it becomes available.