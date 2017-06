× Visitation Wednesday for Altoona Mayor

ALTOONA, Iowa — A visitation for Altoona’s mayor Skip Conkling is being held Wednesday.

Conkling’s family will receive visitors from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Altoona United Methodist Church. His funeral will be Thursday at 10:00 a.m. also at the church.

The mayor died on Saturday after a battle with cancer.

Conkling served as mayor of Altoona for six years and was on the city council for more than 16 years before that.