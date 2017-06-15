× August Trial Set for Johnston Murder Suspect

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Johnston man accused of killing the mother of his three children will go to trial in August.

Abraham Roberts appeared for his arraignment in the Polk County Jail court Thursday morning. He is charged with first degree murder in the shooting death of Agnes Yarlee back in April.

Police say a domestic situation at their apartment escalated into violence, leading to the shooting. Roberts was arrested the day after the shooting in Minnesota as he tried to cross into Canada but was stopped at the border.

A pre-trial conference has been scheduled for July 13th and Roberts’ trial will begin August 7th.

He is being held in the Polk County Jail.