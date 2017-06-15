Blimp Crashes at U.S. Open in Wisconsin

**Some social media elements of this story may contain graphic language**
ERIN, Wisconsin – Emergency crews are responding after a blimp went down near Erin Hills Golf course during the U.S. Open Thursday.
Our sister-station WITI says sheriff’s officials confirm the advertising blimp went down east of the golf course grounds in an open field. A firefighter told WITI there was one victim that was taken away by ambulance but did not release any other information.
A witness also reported they saw three fireballs when the blimp exploded.
A video posted to Twitter by a witness references someone jumping from the blimp, using a parachute.
The below statement was issued by the USGA:
“According to local authorities, a commercial blimp not affiliated with the USGA or the U.S. Open Championship broadcast crashed in an open field approximately a half mile from the Erin Hills Golf Course at approximately 11:15 a.m.
First responders were quick to arrive at the scene and the pilot is currently being treated for unknown injuries.
No other people were involved in the incident and local law enforcement is currently investigating.
Our thoughts and prayers are with the pilot at this time.”