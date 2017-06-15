Blimp Crashes at U.S. Open in Wisconsin

**Some social media elements of this story may contain graphic language**

ERIN, Wisconsin – Emergency crews are responding after a blimp went down near Erin Hills Golf course during the U.S. Open Thursday.

Our sister-station WITI says sheriff’s officials confirm the advertising blimp went down east of the golf course grounds in an open field. A firefighter told WITI there was one victim that was taken away by ambulance but did not release any other information.

A witness also reported they saw three fireballs when the blimp exploded.

A video posted to Twitter by a witness references someone jumping from the blimp, using a parachute.

Just got to the #USOpen and the blimp caught fire and crashed. People parachuted out. pic.twitter.com/1lDi3VkXCu — madison seigworth (@msiggyy) June 15, 2017

The below statement was issued by the USGA: