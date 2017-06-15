× Friends, Family Mourn Death of Construction Worker Killed in Crash

WATERLOO, Iowa — We’re learning more about an eastern Iowa woman who was killed after she was hit while working in a construction zone in central Iowa.

Forty-eight-year-old Barbarella Moore from Waterloo was hit and killed by a driver in a construction zone Tuesday.

The Iowa State Patrol says Moore was flagging cars in Lucas County, north of Chariton, when she was hit by an SUV.

Her sudden death has left family and friends in shock.

“I am in total disbelief but that was just one of the truest people that I knew and it’s hard because that’s all we are doing is burying folks that we just shouldn’t be, that shouldn’t be going too soon,” said Maurice Bailey, a longtime friend of Moore.

According to the crash report the driver of the SUV, 32-year-old Brady Rasmus, didn’t see Moore before hitting her.