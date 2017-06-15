Gov. Reynolds Has No Worries About Guns in the State Capitol After Scalise Shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Governor Kim Reynolds says she has no reservations about Iowans carrying guns inside the State Capitol, even after the shooting of a US Congressman.

On Wednesday Louisiana Congressman Steve Scalise was shot and critically injured while practicing for a charity baseball game. He remains in critical condition on Thursday evening. The gunman appears to have been politically motivated and was targeting Republicans specifically.

Earlier this year the Iowa legislature approved new gun legislation that allows Iowans to legally carry handguns into the Capitol if they have a permit to carry. That new law takes effect on July 1st. Reynolds says she doesn't anticipate any problems.

"We speak with the DPS on a weekly basis," says Governor Reynolds, "We have great confidence in the not only DPS but Capitol Police in maintaining the proper level of security to make sure we are all being taken care of.

In response to the shooting of Scalise, Reynolds says all Americans have a role to play in change the political discourse in the country.

"We need to do everything in our power to really ratchet down this chaotic climate that we have right now."