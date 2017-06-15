Jerry Foxhoven Takes Over DHS With Lengthy “To Do List”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Thursday is the first day on the job for new DHS Director Jerry Foxhoven. However there wasn't a red carpet waiting to greet him.

The agency is caught in the middle of multiple criminal investigations, lawsuits and controversies.

Two teenage girls have died from starvation in their adoptive homes in the last year. A federal lawsuit challenges the state's transition to privatized Medicaid. More than $24 million dollars has been slashed from the department's budget this year alone.

Our Sonya Heitshusen sat down one-on-one with Foxhoven Thursday to discuss what his first order of business will be and whether or not budget cuts are at the heart of the DHS' problems.