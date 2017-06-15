× Loaded Handgun Found in Carry-On at Des Moines Airport

DES MOINES, Iowa — Police were busy at the Des Moines International Airport Wednesday after a loaded weapon was found in a carry-on bag.

The TSA says the gun was discovered at the security screening checkpoint.

When police arrived, they took the Diamondback .380, which was loaded with seven rounds, and gave the owner of the bag a citation. The bag’s owner was then allowed to board their flight.

This is the second gun found at the checkpoint this year. Three were discovered in 2016.

The TSA says more than 1,500 firearms have been found at checkpoints across the country so far this year.

Weapons are not allowed in carry-on luggage. Guns or ammunition can be transported in checked bags as long as they are declared to the airline and are placed in a locked hard-sided container.