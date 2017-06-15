Marshalltown Memorial Shows Love For Wife and Mother of Three

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa -- Nearly a week after a deadly crash in Marshalltown, the community continues to remember a woman who was much more than a postal worker.

A makeshift memorial formed at the corner of Center and Church street near the Marshall County Courthouse. On Friday June 9, USPS Amy Sanders' mail vehicle collided with a van that Iowa State Patrol Investigators say ran a red light.

Flowers and sympathy cards memorialize the Grinnell woman who leaves behind a husband and three children. Family members tell 13 News that they are in the process of planning services but dates have not been finalized. A memorial fund has been set up at Members First Community Credit Union, for Amy's children and family. The fund is under A. Sanders Fund.