× Bond Reduction Hearings Friday for Two Charged in Perry Teen’s Death

ADEL, Iowa – Two of the people charged in connection with the death of an adopted Perry teen are scheduled to be in court Friday.

Sixteen-year-old Sabrina Ray weighed just 56 pounds at the time of her death in May. An autopsy noted “sever malnourishment” and court records claim she was denied food and care from her adoptive parents and other family members.

Carla Bousman, Sabrina’s adoptive grandmother, is scheduled to be in Dallas County court Friday morning for a bond revue hearing. She is currently being held on a $1 million cash only bond on charges of child endangerment resulting in death, kidnapping, and obstruction of justice.

Sabrina’s adoptive brother Justin Ray is also scheduled to be in court Friday. Ray’s bond revue hearing is being held at 1:30 p.m. In the criminal complaint, prosecutors say he “drop-kicked” Sabrina down a set of stairs a month before she died. He is charged with several counts of willful injury and child endangerment and is being held on a $100,000 bond.

Marc and Misty Ray, Sabrina’s adoptive parents, are charged with four counts of child endangerment resulting in serious injuries, three counts of neglect or abandonment of a dependent person, and one count of child endangerment resulting in death. They are scheduled to go to trial in the case in August.

Officials say four of the charges the Rays face relate to Sabrina and the other charges are connected to two other adopted girls in the home, ages 12 and 10. Those children, and an adopted juvenile male, were taken into DHS custody following Sabrina’s death.

Josie Bousman, the adoptive cousin to Sabrina, is also charged with kidnapping and child endangerment resulting in death. She and Justin Ray are scheduled to be arraigned in the case on June 23rd.