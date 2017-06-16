× Chris Soules Tests Negative for Drugs, Alcohol Following Deadly Crash

BUCHANAN COUNTY, Iowa — New details have been released regarding the deadly crash involving reality TV personality Chris Soules.

Police say Soules rear-ended a tractor in Buchanan County in April, killing the driver. Soules called 9-1-1 at the time of the accident, but is charged with leaving the scene in a separate vehicle before police arrived.

Court documents filed on Friday by his attorney show Soules was sober at the time of accident. According to the filing, both blood and urine tests were negative for drugs and alcohol.

Soules’ trial is scheduled for July 19th.