Escaped Georgia Inmates in Custody in Tennessee

MURFREESBORO, Tennessee -- Two Georgia inmates whose deadly escape launched a multi-state manhunt are back in custody.

The pair was captured Thursday night following a car chase with police on an interstate in Tennessee. They appeared in court on Friday, when a judge said local charges would be filed but that Georgia authorities could pick them up.

While on the run, they allegedly stole five vehicles, robbed two homes, and tied up and terrorized an elderly couple. During the chase, police say the men opened fire, hitting police cruisers.

"We have two vehicles fired upon and hit. There's potential there for two deputies that could have been hit and injured or killed. Because of the traffic on the interstate, it's a wonder some private citizen wasn't hurt or injured. The potential there was great," said Rutherford County Sheriff Mike Fitzhugh.

The two inmates are accused of killing two Georgia prison guards when they escaped from a prison bus on Tuesday.