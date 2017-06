Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA -- An Iowa legislator who has served for more than seven years has died.

Representative Curt Hanson was born in Iowa and was a resident of Fairfield for 52 years. He was former president of the Iowa Association of Safety Education and the Fairfield Education Association.

House Minority Leader Mark Smith called Hanson an exceptional public servant who was active in the Fairfield community his entire life.

Hanson served in the Iowa House since 2009.