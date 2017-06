Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES - The Iowa Barnstormers play on of their biggest games in franchise history Saturday night. At 13-2 the Stormers have won 11 straight games and are tied for first in the United Conference. A win over Sioux Falls, who is also 13-2, gives Iowa homefield throughout the playoffs, a loss could keep the Barnstormers out of the postseason completely.

2009 is the last time Iowa made the postseason.

Kickoff on Saturday is set for 7pm at Wells Fargo Arena.