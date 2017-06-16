Justin Ray Pleads Not Guilty in Adoptive Sister’s Death

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS COUNTY, Iowa -- Trial dates are now set for the adoptive brother and grandmother of Sabrina Ray.

The 16-year-old died last month at her home in Perry after authorities say she suffered physical abuse for an extended period of time. Sabrina weighed just 56 pounds at the time of her death.

Her adoptive brother, Justin Ray, is charged with willful injury and child endangerment related to her death. Court records show he's accused of kicking her down a flight of stairs one month before her death, leaving her with injuries that made her unable to talk, walk, or eat.

On Friday, he pleaded not guilty to those charges. He will stand trial on September 18th.