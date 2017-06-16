× Keith Murphy Named Iowa Sportscaster of the Year Again

Marks second time Murphy has been named Iowa’s Sportscaster of the Year

Murphy to be recognized June 25th in Winston-Salem, NC

WINSTON-SALEM, NC – The National Sports Media Association (NSMA) has named WHO-HD Sports Director Keith Murphy as 2016 Iowa Sportscaster of Year. Murphy will be honored at the NSMA’s 58th Annual Awards on June 25th Winston-Salem, North Carolina. The occasion marks the second-time Murphy has been recognized by the NSMA, winning the Iowa Sportscaster award in 2010.

“My father always told me the most important thing about working is to find a job you enjoy,” says Murphy. “I love what I do, and I’m paid to do it, so any award is a bonus. Recognition from my peers makes this one special. Or, I’m getting older.”

At the same event, Linda Cohn, the late Frank Gifford, Mike Lupica and the late Sam Lacy will be inducted into the National Sports Media Association Hall of Fame. The NSMA will also honor 2016 National Sportscaster of the Year, Vin Scully and Iowa sportswriter Mike Hlas from the Cedar Rapids Gazette.

About the National Sports Media Association

The National Sports Media Association (NSMA) & Hall of Fame is an organization of more than 1,000 members that honors excellence in our industry, while passing along our knowledge and history through the generations.

Each year, NSMA members in each state (49 States, plus the District of Columbia) elect a State Sportscaster of the Year and State Sportswriter of the Year, a National Sportscaster of the Year and National Sportswriter of the Year, and our Hall of Fame inductees. Those winners are honored each June in North Carolina at an awards weekend, which also features events that foster networking and education.

The (NSMA) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, which seeks to develop educational opportunities for those who are interested in pursuing a career in sports media, through networking, interning, mentoring and scholarship program.