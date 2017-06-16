Local Window Washers Give Kids ‘Super’ Surprise at Blank Children’s Hospital

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Kids at one metro hospital got a super surprise on Friday.

"I got to play tic tac toe with Batman. I won."

After fun and games, Batman joined Spider-Man, Captain America, and Superman to clean the windows at Blank Children's Hospital as part of an annual event put on by the employees of Larry's Window Service.

Employees dressed as super heroes and repelled down the side of the building, greeting kids as they went.

"Seeing the kids' expressions, especially when it's unexpected, it just makes us all happy," said employee Chuck Davis.

The super window washers with Larry's Windows said it's something they look forward to every year.