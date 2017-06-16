Melcher-Dallas Residents Clean Up After Hail Damage

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MARION COUNTY, Iowa -- Iowans near Melcher-Dallas are dealing with hail damage from Thursday’s storm, hoping they won’t see a repeat as more storms are supposed to move into Iowa Friday.

There were reports of baseball and tennis ball-sized hail in that part of the state, and Charles Oliver experienced it firsthand.

“Actually, it looks like a tornado went through here. The downspouts, all this, it just shattered, went everywhere. My wife was lying in bed, it went through and got her,” said Oliver. “Sounded like someone was out here with a big hammer going 'thud, thud.' Our dog and our cat are still real jumpy.”

On Friday afternoon, Oliver surveyed the damage.

“Yep, it’s going to take some time to put it together again, I’ve just never seen siding like that go…I just hope it don’t happen again, I’m getting too old for this stuff,” he said.

A few miles away, Maxyne Chambers describes what she experienced.

“Oh it just pounded on that west side of everything, and I was in the kitchen and I thought, 'Oh!' And it was just so strong and it left great big blobs like this,” she said, approximating the size of a golf ball.

Chambers was out tending to her damaged yard during the afternoon.

“It was so sad, the garden, the corn. I can only do it for a little while and then I have to have a seat," she said.

Chambers has lived in the house for over 40 years, and says this hail storm in particular stands out.

“Of course my memory isn’t what it used to be, but not like this. This was awful! I just think it was worse, worse, worse!” she said.

Luckily, Chambers says she has her sons coming by to help her pick up the bigger pieces of tree in her yard.