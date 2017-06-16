Progress Made on Dow and DuPont Merger

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA -- The merger of two of the nation's biggest chemical manufacturers is moving ahead.

Dow and DuPont--the parent company of Iowa-based Pioneer--are seeking permission from the federal government to merge. On Thursday, the U.S. Justice Department gave antitrust approval to the merger, but it is requiring both sides to sell off some assets.

There is concern that the combined company will be able to hike prices on farmers because there won't be any competition in the market.

Senator Grassley says he is confident the agricultural marketplaces will remain fair and competitive after the merger is complete.