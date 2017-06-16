Severe Weather Possible for Central Iowa Friday Night

DES MOINES, Iowa — An enhanced risk for severe weather is in place over central Iowa this evening which means numerous strong to severe storms will be possible.

Tornado Threat: Low

Hail Threat: Low/Medium

Wind Threat: Medium

With an ample amount of sunshine and southwest winds, highs will reach around the lower 90s this afternoon. The hot air combined with dew point temperatures in the upper 60s, will allow for a lot of fuel to come together to form strong thunderstorms across the state. A boundary over central and northern Iowa will be the focal point for this severe weather again.

These storms will likely form over southern South Dakota and push into the state this afternoon. In Iowa these storms will start in the northwestern corner of the state and gradually push southeast over several hours. Large hail will be the initial threat early on with high winds likely as the evening continues.

Timing:

NW Iowa 3-5 PM

Western Iowa 6-8 PM

Central Iowa 8-11 PM

Eastern Iowa 11 PM-1 AM

