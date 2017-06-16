Son Charged in Murder of Parents in DeWitt

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DEWITT, Iowa -- Police in eastern Iowa have made an arrest in a double murder investigation.

Police discovered the bodies of Brian and Michelle Glasz in their home in DeWitt on Tuesday. Police say both were strangled and stabbed.

On Friday, the couple's 18-year-old son Gavin was charged with two counts of first degree murder. According to court documents, security video shows Gavin was at the home on the day of the murders, and bloody clothing and shoe prints also tie him to the crime.