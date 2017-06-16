× Trump Financial Disclosure Form Released

WASHINGTON D.C. — The government ethics office has released President Trump’s latest financial disclosure form.

Trump reported $19.7 million in income from his luxury Washington hotel, which opened in September 2016. The figure covers income through April 15. The hotel has been a center of concern about conflicts of interest.

The president reported $37.2 million in income from Mar-a-Lago, his private Florida resort. That was $7.4 million more than he reported on his previous financial disclosure filing, in May 2016.

He reported $19.7 million in income from his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, about $800,000 less than in the previous filing.

Trump also reported $7 million in book royalties, and an $84,000 pension from the Screen Actors Guild.

The form reflects the president’s investments, other assets, income, retirement accounts and other holdings.

It is different from a federal tax return, which Trump has refused to make public and which would reveal much more about his business entanglements.

Trump last released information about his finances in May 2016, as a candidate. It showed Trump was worth at least $1 billion.

Trump refused to sell his business holdings as president, as experts in government ethics urged him to do. Instead, he transferred them into a trust in his name. Any business profits will ultimately accrue to him when he leaves office.

