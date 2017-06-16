Metro Business Gives Employee’s Home a Makeover

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa -- A local company is giving back to its employees in a way that will make their time at home more enjoyable.

Windsor Windows & Doors is on its third home improvement project since the program launched last August. The employee receiving the improvements this time is 11-year veteran of Windsor Windows, Daniel Marquez-Ramirez.

The company says the goal of the employee home makeover is to give back by helping employees add on to and improve their homes.

"Can't thank them enough. Like I said, it's words that I can't put out there, just thank you and it looks great," said Marquez-Ramirez.

His home makeover includes window and door repair, landscaping, painting, and roof and siding repair. The company will donate around 675 hours to complete the project.