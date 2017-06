× Another Train Derails in Dubuque County

DUBUQUE COUNTY, Iowa — For the third time in two years, an eastern Iowa county is responding to a train derailment.

The latest derailment in Dubuque County happened on Thursday night near the town of Sherill. Seven of the train’s cars went off the rails, spilling some grain. No injuries were reported in the derailment.

A prior derailment happened in February, when more than 20 cars went off the rails near a home.

42.469468 -90.829400