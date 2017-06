Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES - The 11 game winning streak came to an end Saturday night as the Barnstormers lost to Sioux Falls 45-24. Iowa led the game 21-17 at the half, but was outscored 28-3 in the 2nd half. Sioux Falls clinches the #1 overall seed in the playoffs.

Despite the loss the Barnstormers still made the playoffs as Wichita Falls lost to Nebraska. That means Iowa now travels TO Sioux Falls next week for the conference championship game. The Storm are the 6-time defending IFL champs.