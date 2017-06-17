Bondurant Garden Center Suffers Extensive Hail Damage, Repairs Not Covered by Insurance

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BONDURANT, Iowa -- Many Iowans are cleaning up the damage from recent storms around the state.

While most can rely on insurance for help, a decades-old business is facing a large repair bill. For 48 years, Lucille Vannoy has offered plants and flowers from her garden center in Bondurant, but hail left extensive damage to her greenhouse on Thursday night.

"About 11, 11:10, the storm came up and it hailed like a son of a gun. It was in a quarter to golf size hail. I stood at the front door and watched it, and it must've lasted about 20 minutes. But it was also high wind with heavy rain," said Vannoy.

Vannoy estimates the repairs to Lucille's Garden Center to be between $30-50,000, and says insurance will not cover any of the repair costs.

Luckily, the wind, hail, and rain did not damage any of the plants, but Vannoy will need to get the greenhouse repaired before winter. Updates and ways customers can help can be found on Lucille's Garden Center's Facebook page.