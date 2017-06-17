× Faulty Outlet Causes House Fire in Marshalltown

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — Crews in Marshalltown responded to a report of a house fire early Saturday morning.

Upon arriving to the residence on Orchard Drive, fire officials found smoke coming from the basement and first floor windows; the fire was later found in a wall in the basement, caused by a faulty outlet.

The homeowner said he and his wife had been sleeping when they were woken up by the home’s fire alarms; all occupants made it out of the house safely, and no injuries were reported.

The building suffered an estimated $20,000 in damages.