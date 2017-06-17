Get Dining Discounts, Help Local Organizations With Metro Couple’s New App

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- A Des Moines couple is helping showcase locally owned restaurants with their new app called Dine Out Des Moines.

Matt Zirretta and his wife are big fans of the food and drink scene in the metro, and wanted to make it easier for everyone to enjoy. Dine Out Des Moines gives users discounts to local breweries, wineries, restaurants, and coffee shops.

Zirretta launched the app in April and already has more than 30 restaurants participating. But helping local business isn't the only good thing about the app.

"The cool part about it is a percentage of proceeds goes to local schools and charities. So when you do buy a membership on the checkout site there's a space where all the local school districts are on there as well as a bunch of charities, so you pick that and then based on that, I cut checks to local schools and charities," said Zirretta.

You can sign up for Dine Out Des Moines on their website dodesmoines.com.