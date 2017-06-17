Neighbors, Police React to Recent Gun Violence in Des Moines

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The shooting deaths of two men in Des Moines early Saturday morning marked the 17th and 18th homicides in the city just this year.

Police are still investigating the latest incident, but no arrests have yet been made.

Lisa Davis has lived near the scene of Saturday's shooting for a decade, and wants a solution to help curb the violence in the area.

"The police need to be here more, they need to up the beat in this neighborhood," she said, worried for the safety of her grandchildren and other neighbors.

However, police say extra patrolling and doubling down on getting guns off the street will only solve part of the problem.

"There's only so much we can do, even the community can do, to control people's behavior," said Sergeant Paul Parizek of the Des Moines Police Department. "These are behavior problems, this isn't a gun control issue. This is about behavior control."

Investigators say Saturday's homicide is similar to a shooting at J&J Pizza earlier this year.

"You know, you’ve got an after hours business that’s probably poorly managed and poorly supervised. "If you can't run your businesses and in orderly and legal fashion, then we'll run it for you and that means we're gonna shut it down."