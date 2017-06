× Police ID Saturday Morning Homicide Victims

DES MOINES, Iowa — Police have identified the two victims of the 17th and 18th homicides in Des Moines this year.

Darnell Lee, 26, was pronounced deceased at the scene of the shooting early Saturday morning, and Jason A. Smith, 30, died at a hospital.

Detectives are still interviewing witnesses and investigating the incident.

Updates will be provided as information is made available.