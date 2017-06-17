× Two Dead in East Side Shooting; 17th and 18th Homicides of 2017 in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — Two men were killed early Saturday morning in a shooting on the East side of Des Moines.

Police were called to the 1800 block of Easton Boulevard at 3:08am on Saturday on a report of a shooting. When police and paramedics arrived they found two adult male gun shot victims.

One victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The second was taken to a nearby hospital but he, too, died from his injuries.

The two men are the 17th and 18th homicide victims of 2017 in Des Moines. So far this year has been one of the most violent in recent history in Des Moines.

Police are not releasing the victims’ names. No arrests have been made and no suspects have been named.

This is a developing story. Check back throughout the day for updates.