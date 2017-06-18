× Ankeny Family Remembers Brother Who Died in Kayak Accident

Ankeny, Iowa — Ashton Maier liked to live life to the fullest, and he loved being around the water; but in a cruel twist of fate the water would be what took his life.

“It just didn’t make any sense, we didn’t expect it” said Drew Maier.

Ashton was one of four quadruplets; his brother Drew spoke about who he was while the neighborhood gathered to grieve at his Ankeny home.

“It’s never going to be the same without him, he was the most caring person ever” said Drew.

As a family tries to cope with unimaginable loss they try to find strength in each other, and what Ashton left behind.

“This was the shirt he was wearing yesterday” said Drew as he referenced the sleeveless Dallas Center Grimes Football shirt he had on. “Actually I tried taking it from him because I wanted to wear a cutoff two days ago. The day he left for the lake, actually, he took it back. So I’m glad he took it back because I’m glad to be wearing it now” said Drew.

The two brothers used to play football together at Dallas Center Grimes High School, where the competition between siblings grew into a tight bond.

“Every sport we played it was a competition between me and him, football definitely, whoever could tackle harder and everything. To be honest with you he was better I just didn’t admit it” said Drew,

Drew says that Ashton suffered from seizures but hadn’t had one in years. He suspects Ashton had one before he capsized.

“I guess he just…the medication didn’t help him. They didn’t hear any splash he just went under and yeah…he’s gone” said Drew.

But not forgotten. Drew says he’s going to live life for his brother, the way his brother wanted life to be lived.

“The last thing he said on his phone was live life to the fullest with no regrets at all. I want to try to make him proud” said Drew.

Drew said Ashton is going to be an organ donor, and says his brother will give the gift of sight to someone in the future.

A YouCaring fund has been set up for Ashton’s funeral expenses.

That can be found here: https://www.youcaring.com/ashtonmaier-852462