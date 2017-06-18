× Kayaking Accident Claims The Life of Grimes Teenager

GUTHERIE COUNTY, Iowa — A Kayaking accident has taken the life of a Grimes teenager. Around 11:00 am Saturday, The Iowa Department of Natural Resources were called to Lake Panorama after a man was found in the water and unresponsive. Upon further investigation the man was identified as 19 year old Ashton Maier of Grimes.

DNR officials say Maier was kayaking with friends and somehow exited his kayak, went underwater and did not resurface for some time.

Bystanders attempted to perform CPR on Maier until paramedics arrived to the scene. Maier was taken to Mercy Hospital in Des Moines by air ambulance. He died later that evening.

Teachers at Dallas Center-Grimes High School say Maier recently Graduated from school in May.

Investigators say Maier was not wearing a personal flotation device but he did have one in his kayak. The DNR urges everyone to wear your personal flotation device while on the waters.

The city of Grimes sent their condolences earlier through facebook. “Our hearts are broken as we send our thoughts and prayers out to the Maier family. The family said their goodbyes after Ashton was on life support after a kayaking accident. Wrap your positive thoughts and prayers around the family, friends and the entire Class of 2017…. nobody should have to say goodbye this soon…….”

You can help the family with unexpected medical expenses through a You Caring page here: https://www.youcaring.com/ashtonmaier-852462