DES MOINES, Iowa -- Eight thousand Iowa children have had to be removed from their homes due to issues like drugs, violence, and abuse. CASA--Court Appointed Special Advocates--makes sure those children have a voice.

Amy Carpenter is the deputy administrator of CASA's Child Advocacy Board, and sat down with Dave Price to discuss the recent deaths of two Iowa teens in adoptive homes and ways CASA aims to help the system.