The Solheim Cup is often called the Ryder Cup of women's golf. In August, Team USA takes on Europe at Des Moines Golf & Country Club.
2017 Solheim Cup: USA vs Europe Ready to Rock Iowa
-
Large Painted Golf Balls Pop Up Around Metro
-
New Tradition at Principal Charity Classic Will Put Police at Center Stage
-
Waveland Golf Course Has its Second Earliest Season Opening
-
Team USA Bobsled Driver Steven Holcomb Dies
-
Centsable Health: Thai Slaw with Peanut Dressing
-
-
Menace Lose Season Opener
-
Dale Earnhardt Jr. to Retire from NASCAR Cup Series After 2017
-
Squirrel Eats Mini Ice Cream Cones Every Day at Ice Cream Shop
-
Centsable Health: Graduation Food Ideas
-
Murphy’s Law: Phil Mickelson Gets It
-
-
Angry Resident Releases 100 Bed Bugs in City Office in Maine
-
West Des Moines Native Miss Iowa Heading to Miss USA Competition
-
Tiger Woods’ Car Had ‘Fresh Damage,’ Flat Tires, Police Records Show