B-17 Flying Fortress Available For Rides Sunday at Des Moines Airport

DES MOINES,Iowa- At mid-day Monday the skies over Des Moines saw a WWII vintage B-17 Bomber, “The Flying Fortress.” The workhorse aircraft was built in 1944 at the end of WWII.

The Liberty Foundation is brining the B-17 back to Des Moines Sunday, selling 30 minute flights in the plane as a way to raise funds to keep the aircraft flying.

“The Madras Maiden” aircraft will be at Signature Aviation at the Des Moines International Airport this coming Sunday June 25th starting around 10 am. Once those paying flights are done the B-17 will be hosting a free open house. Donations to the Liberty Foundation will be accepted to help keep the 4 engine plane flying, rather than in a museum.

A 30 minute flight cost $450. If you would like to reserve a seat call 918-340-0243.