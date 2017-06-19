LiveWell Minute: Transarterial Radioembolization

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

There's a new procedure at John Stoddard Cancer Center, Radioembolization or selective internal radiation therapy. This allows doctors to deliver high doses of radiation to liver tumors without affecting the liver.

This procedure provides great benefits to the patient.

Dr. Andrew Nish, MD, Medical Director John Stoddard Cancer Center says "There's really two benefits. Number one, we can deliver these high doses of radiation to tumors in the liver without killing the liver. And number two, this is done as an out-patient."

It's done without major surgery. Inserting a small tube, called a catheter, into the artery in the groin, just like a heart angiogram. That catheter is is directed into the arteries to the liver. Doctors can see these small tumors in the liver. They deliver radioactive beads directly to the tumor, allowing them to give a high dose of radiation while sparing the rest of the liver.