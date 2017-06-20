× Des Moines Designated a ‘Home Base Iowa’ Community

DES MOINES, Iowa –Des Moines is the latest community to receive the Home Base Iowa designation.

Gov. Kim Reynolds and Lt. Gov. Adam Greg made the announcement Tuesday morning.

The Home Base Iowa program assists veterans transitioning from military to civilian life by connecting them to nearly 1,600 businesses and 21 colleges and universities.

“At first glance, Home Base Iowa is helping us become the most veteran-friendly state in the nation, but it`s also serving as a connector within our communities. It helps bring people, organizations, employers, and higher education together to help veterans and their families, and it has been embraced across our state. And, as it continues to grow and build enthusiasm, we love what we see taking place,” said Gov. Reynolds.

According to Reynolds, the goal of the program is to make Iowa the state of choice when it comes to businesses recruiting veterans.