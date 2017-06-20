× Adoptive Cousin Pleads Not Guilty in Sabrina Ray’s Death

ADEL, Iowa — Another person accused of contributing to the death of 16-year-old Sabrina Ray has pleaded not guilty.

Josie Bousman’s attorney entered a written plea Monday.

Bousman is Ray’s adoptive cousin and faces charges of child endangerment resulting in death, kidnapping, and obstruction of justice.

Ray was found dead in her adoptive family’s Perry home on May 12th. Authorities say she had been abused and neglected and an autopsy found she weighed just 56 pounds at the time of her death. Officials with the State Medical Examiner’s Office noted “severe malnourishment.”

Ray’s adoptive parents, Marc and Misty Ray, are also charged in connection with her death. Also charged are her adoptive brother Justin Ray and her adoptive grandmother Carla Bousman.