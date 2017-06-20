× Dave Price Talks to Top White House Aide on Trump Tweets and Branstad Future

DES MOINES, Iowa–On Wednesday, President Donald Trump and former Iowa Governor-Turned Ambassador to China Terry Branstad will once again stand on Iowa soil. It could be one of the last times Iowans can see the longest-serving governor before he heads off to China June 23rd.

The two will take part in a tour at Kirkwood Community College in Cedar Rapids before the President holds a campaign-style rally in downtown Cedar Rapids Wednesday night.

Tuesday afternoon, Political Director Dave Price got to Skype in to the (almost) daily White House briefing with reporters. Price tried to see how the President’s sometimes combative tweets could impact Branstad’s role as Ambassador. Branstad has had a decades-long friendship with China’s President Xi.

Here is Price’s question to White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer.