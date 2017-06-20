× Expansion of Medical Cannabidiol in Iowa Begins

DES MOINES, Iowa – Monday marked the first day that certain Iowans were legally obtain medicine made from marijuana plants.

First, patients have to apply for a registration card. It is needed to legally buy and use cannabis oil.

The cost is $100 to apply and patients also need a doctor’s recommendation and must suffer from one of the debilitating medical conditions defined in the Medical Cannabidiol Act.

Among those conditions are cancer, ALS, Crohn’s disease, and untreatable pain.

The state still hasn’t selected a company to produce and dispense cannabis oil, so for now patients still have to get the medicine from out of state.