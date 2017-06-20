× George W. Bush Returning to Iowa in October

DES MOINES, Iowa — In 1999 Iowa gave George W. Bush his first victory on the path to the White House. This fall he’ll come back where it all began.

The 43rd President of the United States will speak at a dinner at the Iowa Events Center for the group Trailhead International Builders. The charity builds churches and community centers in developing countries. They are based in Ankeny.

“We are tremendously honored that President Bush has chosen to help us with our mission to improve the lives of people around the world who struggle in grinding poverty and seek to lift up their lives and, especially, the lives of their children,” the group said in a release announcing Bush’s trip to Iowa. “His compassion for people in need is an inspiration to millions of people. We could not imagine a more appropriate leader to highlight our mission and work.”

Details on tickets for the event have not been released.