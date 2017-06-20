State Fire Marshall: More than 500 Firework Sales Licenses Issued

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ADEL, Iowa -- This week the Iowa State Fire Marshal announced it has issued more than 500 retail licenses for firework sales. Despite the large supply, vendors say the demand is still high.

“It’s been pretty steady. We're still trying to get the word out there,” says Payton Towers, a manager at the Iowa Fireworks Company tent in Adel.

The company says it was the first retailer in the state to be issued a permit to sell explosives. Its mission has been to build a loyal customer base before mega firework companies from Missouri set up shop in Iowa later this week.

The stand in Adel is expected to bring in $100,000 dollars leading up to July 8th. It's just one of 18 Iowa Firework Company sites across the state.

“Were projected to get 80 - 90% of our sales within the July 1st and July 4th period so that`s when we are going to be really busy.”

Since the state’s legalization of firework sales, vendors say the demand is still high despite the saturation of vendor tents. Dave Robison says he’s excited to buy fireworks in Iowa in the future due to the convenience but questions if there will always be hundreds of sellers in the state.

“Right now, everybody I assume is trying to get into the game and five years from we`ll see who the players are.”

Fireworks sales for the summer end on July 8th.