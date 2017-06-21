Dick Vitale Brings Passion to Iowa, Smile to Fran McCaffery’s Face

June 21, 2017

Iowa basketball coach Fran McCaffery, Michigan State basketball coach Tom Izzo, and 200 local golfers joined 13-time hall-of-famer Dick Vitale at Tournament Club of Iowa in Polk City.  The 380 Foundation's 7th annual event has raised more than $1 million for the V Foundation, which helps children fighting cancer.