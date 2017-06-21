Iowa basketball coach Fran McCaffery, Michigan State basketball coach Tom Izzo, and 200 local golfers joined 13-time hall-of-famer Dick Vitale at Tournament Club of Iowa in Polk City. The 380 Foundation's 7th annual event has raised more than $1 million for the V Foundation, which helps children fighting cancer.
Dick Vitale Brings Passion to Iowa, Smile to Fran McCaffery’s Face
-
ISU Basketball Coach’s Name Dropped from Former Player’s Lawsuit
-
Drake Hires Niko Medved
-
Our First Live Interview: Drake Men’s Basketball Coach Niko Medved
-
Iowa State’s Simeon Carter Transferring
-
Drake Coach Jennie Baranczyk on Women’s Basketball Success
-
-
Trial Date Set in Former Drake University Coach’s Discrimination Lawsuit
-
I THINK: The Cubs Will Not Win the World Series, Uncertainty for Iowa State Basketball
-
Former Boone Coach Remembers Team’s Last Trip: Six on Six
-
Des Moines to Host First Rounds of 2019 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament
-
Cedar Rapids-Bound Flight Makes Emergency Landing
-
-
Law Enforcement to Compete in Battle of the Badges
-
Valley Advances to 5A Championship, Indianola Stumbles
-
Murphy’s Law: Golden Era of Cyclone Basketball; Hawkeyes NIT Fine for Freshmen; Drake Never Loses