× Cedar Bridge Arson Suspect to be Tried as Adult

WINTERSET, Iowa – A 17-year-old charged in connection with the arson of the Cedar Bridge in Madison County will be tried as an adult.

Seventeen-year-old Alex Hoff, 18-year-old Joel Davis, and 19-year-old Alivia Bergmann are each charged with second degree arson and first degree criminal mischief for allegedly setting fire to one of the famous covered bridges of Madison County in April.

Because Hoff was a juvenile at the time of the crime prosecutors dismissed the original charge of first degree arson, which would have required an automatic waiver to adult court, and updated the charges. They have now decided to try him on those charges in adult court.

Hoff entered a written plea of not guilty Monday. He has waived his right to a speedy trial.

Bergmann’s trial has been scheduled for August 7th.

A motion was granted last week to continue Davis’ trial, which had been scheduled to begin in July. The new trial date has been set for September 26th.

All three are free on bond.