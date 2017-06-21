Crowd Shows Up Early…Very Early to See President Trump

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa--President Donald Trump is scheduled to speak at 7pm at the U.S. Cellular Center in downtown Cedar Rapids Wednesday. Fans showed up in the afternoon. Yesterday.

The main attraction in downtown Cedar Rapids today. pic.twitter.com/b5zSBhxd3h — Dave Price (@idaveprice) June 21, 2017

Channel 13 found supporters from Florida, Minnesota, Illinois and Nebraska, not to mention most of the rest who came from Iowa to see Trump's return to the state he won in the 2016.

Watch Political Director Dave Price's thoughts on what he found in Cedar Rapids.

Trump canceled a previously scheduled visit to Iowa last month. His staff cited scheduling issues.

Some have camped out since yesterday to see @realDonaldTrump in Cedar Rapids today pic.twitter.com/ksOY79cN1s — Dave Price (@idaveprice) June 21, 2017

A handful of Trump supporters actually camped out on the sidewalk Tuesday to hold their place in line for the Trump campaign rally.

A pause for prayer as supporters wait for doors to open for @realDonaldTrump rally in Cedar Rapids. pic.twitter.com/2t9gQZtRcZ — Dave Price (@idaveprice) June 21, 2017