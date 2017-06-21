Furry Friends Refuge helps Saves Badly Injured Cat

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa -- A stray cat is getting a new outlook on life thanks to a group of volunteers who took him in.

Daryl the cat was taken in by the Furry Friends Refuge about three weeks ago. He was found roaming on the streets in Waukee and in bad shape.

Animal rescuers in West Des Moines. Say he had be shot with a BB gun and had severe infections on his paw.

“He had a foot that was very swollen and looked very raw. We determined based on the x - ray we would try antibiotics first but that didn`t work so he had to have a couple of toes amputated,” says Britt Gagne, director of the Furry Friends Refuge.

Caregivers say he is recovering well and hope he finds a new home through adoption.

“He seems to be pretty chill with other animal and kids. He would do really well in a comfortable home after all he's been through.”

The Furry Friends Refuge is located at 1211 Grand Avenue in West Des Moines.