Police Officer Stabbed at Michigan Airport

FLINT, Michigan — A police officer was stabbed Wednesday at a Flint, Michigan airport, and the suspect is in custody, according to authorities.

The officer was stabbed in the back and neck in the public side of the Bishop International Airport’s main terminal, according to the Transportation Security Administration.

The officer is in critical condition, the Michigan State Police said on Twitter. All passengers are safe and were evacuated, the airport said on Facebook.

A law enforcement official said the stabbing appears to have targeted law enforcement.

The FBI is the lead agency responding to the stabbing, according to state police. Police also posted on Twitter that the airport will remain closed until further notice.

Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder and Flint Mayor Karen Weaver responded to the stabbing with words of support for officers.

“(P)lease keep the attacked officer in your thoughts & prayers,” Snyder said on Twitter.

“My thoughts and prayers are with all of our law enforcement officers who work to service and protect us each and every day,” Weaver said in a statement.

The airport’s Police Department has six full-time and six part-time police officers. About 800,000 passengers took flights through Bishop last year, according to statistics from the airport.

