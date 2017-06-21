Remember Your Sunscreen on the First Official Day of Summer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The first official day of summer is Wednesday and it’s probably a good time to stock up on sunscreen.

Here are some tips from Radiant Complexions Dermatology:

Wear sunscreen every day

Apply every 80 to 90 minutes

Use sunscreen with SPF 15 or higher

"Our skin is our largest organ of the body. And you only get one opportunity to protect it. You know and skin cancer is such an easy thing to prevent and it's also an easy thing to treat if you catch it early," Nurse Practitioner Karen Hunke said.

Hunke said If you are hesitant to wear sunscreen everyday you can also wear sun protective clothing and hats and limit your sun time.

She added it’s also important to get checkups at the dermatologist to make sure you do not have cancer or moles or bumps that look worrisome.

“Make sure you are getting yourself checked. If you have a mole that changes shape, is an irregular color or is bigger than a pencil eraser you need to get it checked out,” Hunke said.

There are also other types of skin cancer to watch out for.

"But there is also non-melanoma skin cancer that people need to be aware of. Those are your basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers. Those are the two most common types of skin cancer. Those are not necessarily pigmented, but there can be a little pink bump that looks like a pimple or a sore that just doesn't heal or bleeds often," Hunke said.

Sunscreen is especially important when you are out on the water, but you also need to look for symptoms of dry drowning after you come inside.

Some symptoms include consistent coughing and vomiting several hours after swimming or being out on the water.

It’s also important to use bug spray and check yourself for ticks after outdoor activities.