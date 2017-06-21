× Scammers Claim to be from ‘Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force’

DES MOINES, Iowa – Law enforcement officials say they’re seeing a scam in Iowa that tries to trick people into thinking they’re under investigation by the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

All of the cases followed the same script, with a person claiming to be a female contacting a male online. The female eventually transitions the conversation to text and sends the victim nude photos.

That’s followed by a call from someone posing as police officer with the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. The fake officer tells the victim the nude photo is child porn and that they will be prosecuted unless they send money by wire transfer.

Police say they’ve fielded several reports of the scam in Iowa and around the Midwest.